R3 Named Kerala Blockchain Academy A General Partner

KBA has become a basic companion of R3, the academy has already introduced a developer certification program called Corda blockchain.

FREMONT, CA: A government initiative under the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), is now an essential companion of R3. It was announced in the month of August that R3, a New York-based enterprise blockchain platform and technology firm enabling blockchain solutions in the financial sector, had selected KBA as the general partner.

Kerala Blockchain Academy has become the first government institution in India to design a developer certification program on Corda blockchain. This program is meant for banking and technology professionals, and also provides in-person training on technologies such as Hyperledger and Ethereum (ETH). According to the reports; many banks in Kerala have already started executing Corda blockchain-based solutions for their core banking systems.

The ambition of the Blockchain Research Group of KBA is to make an academic platform to strengthen the contributions from academia, researchers, industry experts, and Blockchain enthusiasts.

The vibrant ecosystem of KBA was started in 2017. It is providing Certification Programs, R&D activities, and Consultancy, and has attracted international attention. KBA is an Associate Member and Official Training Partner of Linux Foundation Hyperledger Project.

The federal government of the Indian state of Maharashtra is preparing a regulatory sandbox for testing blockchain options throughout numerous functions. It shows that India has been open in the direction of blockchain.

More than three hundred organizations which are working to develop distributed systems for use in fields such as insurance and financial services are led by R3. Many technologists are engaged as part of the R3 community to solve a massive amount of problems across various industries.

