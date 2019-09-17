HARMAN appoints Kher V-P of lifestyle audio unit

Bengaluru: HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, on Monday announced appointment of Vikram Kher as the Vice-President for its lifestyle audio division in India.

"Vikram is an industry veteran. I am confident he will bring great value as the leader of HARMAN's expanding lifestyle audio business in India. His deep understanding of e-commerce, retail sales and consumer lifestyle market will further strengthen our team of high-performers at HARMAN," Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

Vikram will be responsible for sales, operations and marketing, catalysing the HARMAN growth story in the country, he was previously with Paytm.

With recent appointments of brand ambassadors, including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and PV Sindhu, HARMAN is aiming to enhance its visibility and market reach across the nation.

Read More: Infosys opens centre in Arizona, to hire 1,000 techies

Indian FM announces Rs 60,000 Cr boost to exports, housing

'India-US continuously working towards resolving trade issues'

Banks' 2018-19 savings deposits up at Rs 39.72 lakh cr: RBI