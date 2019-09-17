Is IoT required for Transformation of Digital India

Internet of Things can connect devices implanted in various systems to the internet. When devices/ objects can represent themselves digitally, they can be controlled from anywhere. From UPS system and kitchen appliances to security cameras and air quality sensors too, every device or appliance now holds the potential to spew valuable data by connecting to machines or systems.

The connectivity helps us capture more data from various places, thereby ensuring several more ways of increasing efficiency and improvising safety and IoT security.

Near about 50 billion devices, ranging from smartphones and TVs to watches, pipelines and trucks, will be connected by 2020.

Internet of Things includes three stages to connect all devices to internet and the stages are:

1. The sensors, connected to all the devices to collect the data;

2. An application, connected the sensors to collect the data and analyze the data for further consolidation/ verification;

3. Consolidated/Verified data used for decision making along with analytical engines and a huge data may be used for the decision-making process.

IoT is an innovative technology that may help various companies to improve performance through IoT analytics and IoT Security to deliver better outcomes. IoT can help automate solutions for problems faced by various industries like Health Services, Security, Disaster Management, Oil & Gas, Insurance, Manufacturing, Transportation, Infrastructure, and retail sectors can earn the profits of IoT by making more informed decisions, aided by the torrent of interactional and transactional data at their disposal. The digital space has witnessed major transformations in the last couple of years and as per industry experts would continue to grow itself. The latest participant to the digital space is the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT can also be defined as interaction for software, telecom and electronic hardware industry and promises to offer tremendous opportunities for numberless industries.

IoT implementations need to go beyond basic mathematical functions and bring in predictive analytics. This will yield amazing outcomes to sectors like proactive maintenance, fraud detection, and predictive healthcare.

The Indian Government's plan of developing 100 smart cities in the country, for which 7,060 crore has been allocated in the current budget could lead to a massive and quick expansion of IoT in the country. IOT would be playing a critical role to making these cities smarter and innovative.

Some of the key features of a smart city will be:

• Smart Parking

• Intelligent transport System

• Women Safety

• Waste management

• Smart City Maintenance

• Water management

A well-connected nation is the first step towards a well-served nation, the first objective of the Digital India program is to offer a digital infrastructure as a basic utility to all the citizens, so education, health, governance and financial services can be provided to requisite and backward areas.

India, has already, taken initiative towards Digital India where Aadhar card is mandatory for every citizen of the country and linkage of this Aadhar card to all required identities as Aadhar card is the only source of identity whereby every citizen can be authenticated and tracked. IoT would play a very crucial role in the security, hence security teams may control from the central location to monitor all the critical locations and may announce red alert, wherever, required so that they may easily control terrorism across the country.

IoT based solutions offer rural citizens access and awareness to the best services and technology which were earlier out of their reach.

