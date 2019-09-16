India Will Host Five U.S. Governors in Next Few Months

U.S. states governors will pay a visit to India to boost joint strategy of the Modi government and the Trump administration of enhancing the state-to-state relationship.

FREMONT, CA: To boost economic ties and trade between their respective states and the country. The governors of five U.S. states Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, and Indiana are slated to visit India over the next few months. The move comes as a part of the Modi government's and the Trump administration efforts to foster the state-to-state relationship.

India’s current Ambassador, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has propelled the initiative. He has visited eleven U.S. states so far. He appreciates the effort and says states have an essential say in economic activities, investment, trade, and people-to-people contact. India is happy to host five governors of U.S. States in the next months.

New Jersey's Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is kicking off the slew of these visits from September 13-22. Asa Hutchinson is visiting India in late September, uncertainly scheduled from September 29 to October 6. Delaware's Democratic Governor John Carney billed to visit India later this fall. Jared Polis, Colorado's Democratic Governor, is also planning to visit in October with stops in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

During the visits, governors would lead high-powered trade delegations, including leading business houses in their states. Their mission is to boost bilateral trade and investment between their nations and India, and they will also engage in people-to-people interactions too. Global RE-Invest Expo, organized by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to be held between October 31 and November 2 in Greater Noida will host Jared Polis as a guest.

In 2018, Shringala had energy dialogue between Gujarat and Colorado to support cooperative energy collaboration. The people from Gujrat and Colorado deliberated on opportunities to collaborate on areas such as renewable energy integration, energy storage, utility business models, and innovations. The Colorado energy office and Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute signed an agreement to promote policy exchange on the integration of renewable energy and other issues.

Despite the urge by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to cancel his trip to India, he is ready to go ahead with the tour. He wants to empower the cultural, educational, and political bonds between New Jersey and India.

