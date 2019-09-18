Neustar Introduces Atish Ghosh as Senior Vice President

Atish Ghosh has joined neutral provider of real-time information services Neustar to lead engineering and development section.

FREMONT, CA: Atish Ghosh has joined the Neustar as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering. Atish Ghosh heads the engineering and development organization for Neustar’s broad set of Security, Marketing, Risk, and Communications solutions powered by the company’s OneID system.

Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security, and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar is an information service and technology company that enables trusted connections between companies and people that matter most.

Chief Technology Officer Venkat Achanta says their solutions serve more than 50 billion real-time requests daily for unique data to predictive scores, and these solutions rely on the OneID system. This system manages tens of petabytes of information and links people, devices, and locations. Atish has a strong background in product development and engineering, so he is capable of promoting the products of the company to the next level.

Ghosh has pursued Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate in Electrical Engineering with minors in Computer Science and Mathematics from Clemson University. He has authored several research journal papers on topics like software design, artificial intelligence, and data science.

Atish Ghosh mentioned in an interview that he is glad to work with Neustar, and he is ready to support the Neustar’s market-leading analytic products.

Before Neustar, Ghosh worked as the head of Global Research and Development at Ellucian, an advanced software solutions, and services company for the higher education market. He has more than twenty years of experience in B2B cloud-based software, products, and services. He also held senior leadership roles in product development at JDA Software.

He is the one who introduced the first higher education cloud-native data platform at Ellucian. He also established an industry-leading supply chain planning platform that utilize advanced data analytical capabilities at JDA.

