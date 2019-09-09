Udacity Announces Data, AI and Cloud Computing Scholarships

Global learning platform Udacity on Saturday announced that applications were open for 15,000 scholarships in Data, AI, and Cloud-Computing funded by German multinational corporation Bertelsmann.



This scholarship programme is part of a three-year commitment between Bertelsmann and Udacity to offer 50,000 scholarships globally across these emerging technologies.



"The world is becoming increasingly digital and as a result, every job in every industry is becoming a technology job. And while the industry demand for technical skills and proficiency is high, the supply is low," said Lalit Singh, COO, Udacity.



Applicants are expected to send their applications by November 6, 2019.



Applicants must focus on these three subjects while applying for the scholarship: Cloud -- applications for online-based IT infrastructure; Data -- applications for the analysis and interpretation of large volumes of data; Artificial Intelligence -- applications related to machine learning and intelligent algorithms.



These scholarships are the first stage of a two-phase global initiative by both the organisations.



Those selected will first participate in a three-and-a-half-month Scholarship Challenge out of which the top 5,000 performing Challenge phase students in each subject area will be awarded a full scholarship for a Udacity Nanodegree programme: Cloud DevOps Engineer, Data Analyst or Deep Learning.



"We are particularly looking at opportunities in the fields of Cloud, Data, and Artificial Intelligence and consider it our responsibility to empower as many people as possible to be successful in the digital world, and to support policymakers in this," said Thomas Rabe, Chairman and CEO of Bertelsmann.



Bertelsmann and Udacity will select the scholarship recipients in November 2019 and the winners will begin the Challenge course in the same month.



Depending on the individual's pre-existing knowledge, participants can expect to spend between three and five hours a week for the course.



The scholarships are aimed at both beginners (basic computer skills are recommended) and experienced programmers.

