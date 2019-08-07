Sushma Swaraj Passes Away, Leaders Condole Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, were among those who condoled her death.



Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "She would call me her brother... I have lost my sister today. Her sudden demise is a shock. She was a great leader. I pray to the almighty that her soul rests in peace."



An emotional Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Her last tweet on Article 370 makes me emotional. It's a great loss."



Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur tweeted: "India's most loved Foreign Minister is no more. It is not only a loss for me but for the party and the nation. She has been a guiding force for young leaders like me."



Condolences also poured in from foreign leaders on the death of the former External Affairs Minister.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid were among those who condoled her demise.



Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing poor health conditions.

