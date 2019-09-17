'India-US continuously working towards resolving trade issues'

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India and the US were continuously working towards resolving their trade differences.

However, the Minister stopped short of revealing whether the two countries have reached a deal or not.

Goyal made the remarks while was addressing a press briefing regarding a slew of recently-announced measures to prop-up the country's exports.

When asked whether the two countries have reached a trade deal which might be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming US trip, the Minister replied that India was continuously working towards resolving all issues.

The development comes after speculations have built up regarding a trade deal which might be announced during Modi's visit.

