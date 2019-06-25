IndiGo Flight's Emergency Landing in Jaipur



Budget passenger carrier IndiGo's Mumbai-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport last week after shutting down one of the aircraft's engine due to a technical glitch, sources said on Monday.



The twin-engine powered aircraft is capable of making a safe landing even if one engine is disabled.



According to sources, IndiGo's Airbus A320neo aircraft made a full emergency landing at Jaipur airport on June 22.



Sources said that pilot noticed a suspected fuel leak from engine 1 at a cruising altitude of 31,000 feet, and subsequently the engine was shut down and a full emergency landing was made at the Jaipur airport.



As per an airline' statement: "On top of descent at Jaipur, pilot observed #1 fuel tank quantity decreasing. He suspected fuel leak from #1 engine and carried the checklist."



"Safe single engine landing was made. Detailed checks were done post arrival. No fuel leak was noticed. However fuel quantity indication of #1 tank was found fluctuating. Same was rectified. Aircraft is back in service."



In another incident last week, an engine was replaced on a brand new IndiGo A321neo aircraft due to "oil chip" problem.



IndiGo, in another statement, said: "There was oil chip message on IndiGo A321neo operating Delhi-Bangalore flight on 21st June."



"As per guidelines aircraft was ferry flown to Delhi. Detailed checks were done in Delhi. Engine was required to be replaced. Engine change has been done and aircraft is back in service. Oil chip concern on neo has by and large been fixed. IndiGo faced this occurrence after more than three months."



The airline has faced numerous technical glitches with Pratt & Whitney engines that led to frequent grounding of its aircraft.



Recently, IndiGo placed an order worth $20 billion with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.



Read More News:



Judge us on Merit, Huawei Tells India



Fresh Stressed Asset in Steel to See Less Recovery

Source: IANS