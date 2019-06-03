Haryana CM encourages public to cycle for good health
Monday, 03 June 2019, 09:49 Hrs
20
cmt right
11
Comment Right
21
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Haryana CM encourages public to cycle for good health


Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday encouraged the public to cycle to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy.

"Cycling is an exercise that can keep you physically and mentally healthy every day by just a few minutes," Khattar tweeted on World Bicycle Day that falls on June 3.

"From today, you make cycling a part of your routine and encourage people to do it too."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity.

For the poorest urban sector who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death.



Manohar Lal Khattar is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, is the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana. He is a former RSS pracharak.



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation



New AI system helps drones land more quickly


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.