Fujifilm is Bringing Back Retro Monochrome Film
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 13:49 Hrs
12
cmt right
6
Comment Right
24
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Fuji


Fujifilm is all set to restart the sales of black-and-white photographic film, following calls from fans of monochrome photography, the media reported.

The company will start selling it in Japan this fall and would bring it to international markets afterward based on photographers demand, The Verge reported on Tuesday. 

The company began selling monochrome photographic film in 1936 but they stopped the sales around October last year, citing declining demand as well as difficulties in obtaining materials for production. 

The firm is bringing back its "Acros" line with its new Neopan 100 Acros II film, which will be available in both 35mm and 120mm formats at ISO 100, the report said. 

"As the demand for film rapidly decreased over the past decade and raw materials became difficult to obtain, it caused the company to discontinue marketing black and white film," PetaPixel news portal quoted Fujifilm as saying. 

The price of the black-and-white Neopan 100 Acros II film is yet to be decided.



Read More News:



NASA's Twin Satellites to Study Signal Disruption



What is it like to have a Great Scrum Team?


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.