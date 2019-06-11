Fujifilm is Bringing Back Retro Monochrome Film



Fujifilm is all set to restart the sales of black-and-white photographic film, following calls from fans of monochrome photography, the media reported.



The company will start selling it in Japan this fall and would bring it to international markets afterward based on photographers demand, The Verge reported on Tuesday.



The company began selling monochrome photographic film in 1936 but they stopped the sales around October last year, citing declining demand as well as difficulties in obtaining materials for production.



The firm is bringing back its "Acros" line with its new Neopan 100 Acros II film, which will be available in both 35mm and 120mm formats at ISO 100, the report said.



"As the demand for film rapidly decreased over the past decade and raw materials became difficult to obtain, it caused the company to discontinue marketing black and white film," PetaPixel news portal quoted Fujifilm as saying.



The price of the black-and-white Neopan 100 Acros II film is yet to be decided.



Source: IANS