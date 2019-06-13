Indian American Professor from Fuqua B-School, Aaron Chatterji, to run for Treasurer of North Carolina







FREMONT, CA: With the U.S. Elections 2020 campaigns kick-starting officially by February 3, 2020, candidates and representatives running for each office across different states have started picking up their tracks. Aaron ‘Ronnie’ Chatterji, a strategy professor from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business Durham, North Carolina, has announced his candidacy for the office of the Treasurer of North Carolina.



Chatterji, although is running for office for the first time, is not new to the elections and political campaigns. He had formerly served as a Senior Economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers in the Barack Obama administration. An alumnus of Washington Leadership Program (Class of 1999), Chatterji has also worked with Rep. Elliot Engel (D.-N.Y.), now the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, during his campaigns as an intern.



In a brief get-together with his friends, Chatterji announced his intentions to run for the Treasurer office, followed by tweets in the social media. North Carolina State’s Treasurer has to manage the $95 billion retirement system, $3 billion state employee health plan, and other vital projects. Here this responsibility lies with a person instead of a group of elected and appointed officials; unlike other states. It makes a substantial difference in the handling of such projects depending on the person running the office.



As a PhD holder and a professor associated with Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Sanford School of Public Policy since 2014, Chatterji’s academic interests lie with academics, business, public policy, and research interests in economy and society. His works have been published in top journals and have received multiple awards and recognitions, including Kauffman Prize Medal for Distinguished Research in Entrepreneurship (2017), Strategic Management Society Emerging Scholar award, and Rising Star award from the Aspen Institute.



Chatterji intends to leverage his practical and research experiences to address issues like corporate governance, healthcare innovations, and socially responsible investments. He hopes to make a good campaign and will be announcing more plans in the near future.



