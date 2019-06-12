The Analysis of a Business Analyst
Business analysis is an integral part of a business, and a business analyst is an individual that plays a significant role in turning the ideas into reality by filling the gap between real-time scenarios and the expected scenarios.
However, business analysis is critical work as the entire plan can turn wrong if one of the things does not meet the requirements. This can cause a financial loss in the business. This is why every company is looking for a business analytics manager who can keep a check on the activities of the company and create a newer opportunity for more profits.
Getting a business analytics degree will not only get you a high salary job, but will also develop your skills of problem-solving, leadership, and looking forward to the processes in business analysis. If you have an interest in business analysis, you must be wondering which course would be the best one to pursue.
In this article, we will be discussing the best business analysis courses, and that will help you to become a business analyst. But before moving towards the best business analysis courses, do you know what the roles of a business analyst are?
Roles of a business Analyst
A business analyst performs multiple roles in an organization.
Requirement analysis
Researching the solutions
Understanding Functional and Technical Requirements
Leading a team
Documenting project needs
Organizing meetings
Communicating and presenting the solutions with the client
Furthermore, the business analyst role can be divided into two parts
Functional Analyst – where you can focus on any specific technology or department.
IT Business Analyst – A middleman between technology and business that opens a door towards managerial vertical.
Best business analysis courses 2019
ECBA Certification
This is one of the entry-level certifications in business analysis from IIBA. As referenced in the above table, no related knowledge as a business investigator is required to seek after this certification. Subsequently, from crisp alumni to utilitarian administrators, everybody is qualified for this certification.
Be that as it may, there are not many qualification prerequisites from IIBA for this certification which are as per the following –
Least 21 hours of expert improvement preparing over the most recent four years. Here the expert improvement is estimated as study hall/contact time where 1-hour of study hall/contact time = 1-hour proficient advancement
You have to consent to the ECBA set of accepted rules.
The candidate can follow this professional development time via any of the IIBA programs that are mentioned below –
Classroom and online courses
IIBA Webinars – live or recorded
Conference track sessions
Tutorials
Keynotes
Workshops
Chapter events which include conference days, presentations, workshops, and study groups.
Self -conducted learning, including reviewing and reading the BABOK® Guide v3.
CPRE Certification
If you are studying engineering and looking for development, testing, and business design, this certification will help you to develop professional skills. There are three tiers of this certification, and all of them are correlated, which concludes that you need to finish in order.
Foundation level
Advanced level
Expert level
This certification program is conducted by IREB, and you need to take the content and exam through the authorized certification centers in both online and classroom modes

This certification course is solely for professionals meeting the criteria which we have mentioned below:
Two administrative references from past work involvement or a CBAP beneficiary
Consent to the CCBA implicit rules
On the off chance that you have 2-3 years of experience or have 3750 hours or more experience, at that point CCBA is the correct decision for you.
PMI-PBA Certification
This certification course is the best one for you if you are in the project management stream. You need to meet the following criteria.
2000 hours of work on projects
Up to 3 years of experience and 4500 hours of experience as a BA.
If you meet the following criteria, PMI-PBA is the right certification course for you.
Final words
Business analysts play a significant role in an organization, and one should opt in this field if interested. This is a high salaried secure job. The business analysis courses which we have mentioned above will increase your skills and put you under the category of certified professionals.
