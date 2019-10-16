RupeeRedee raises $6 million from Digital Finance International, set to disrupt digital lending in India

RupeeRedee raises $6 million from Digital Finance International, set to disrupt digital lending in India

RupeeRedee, a new-age digital lending platform leveraging state-of-the-art technology and data sciences to make lending safe, quick and hassle-free...

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 19:57 IST

Most employees tend to ignore 40% of emails daily

Most employees tend to ignore 40% of emails daily

An average employee receives close to 180 emails every day and does not bother to open 40 per cent of those and even if he or she manages to open...

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 16:55 IST

FB to Train 5K Girls in Digital Skills in 2nd Phase of GOAL

FB to Train 5K Girls in Digital Skills in 2nd Phase of GOAL

Facebook on Wednesday announced the second phase of its programme called GOAL -- Going Online as Leaders - under which the social networking giant...

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 02:48 IST

What Makes Employees to Ignore Few Emails?

What Makes Employees to Ignore Few Emails?

An average employee receives close to 180 emails every day and does not bother to open 40 per cent of those and even if he or she manages to open...

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 02:43 IST

Jio asks Trai to stop IUC scrapping schedule consultations

Jio asks Trai to stop IUC scrapping schedule consultations

Reliance Jio, which has now started charging for voice calls to other networks, has asked regulator Trai to stop the consultation process on a new timeline for removing Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) and enforce 'Bill and Keep' regime...

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 17:12 IST

'89% workers in India would trust robot more than manager'

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 17:11 IST

Pristyn Care Growing HealthCare Startup Providing Most Advanced Treatment for Piles

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 00:28 IST

Your Little Peter Pan Is No Less Than a Dude. Help Him Look His Stylish Best

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 23:37 IST

How Has Roulette Changed over the Years

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 23:02 IST
Air India Saga: New EoI for Divestment likely by November

Air India Saga: New EoI for Divestment likely by November

The Centre is likely to issue the expression of interest (EoI) for divestment of its stake in national passenger carrier Air India by November. According to airline employees, the proposed EoI is slated for early next month in place of...

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 17:17 IST
Dutch Royals Visit Waste Water Treatment Project

Dutch Royals Visit Waste Water Treatment Project

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 17:11 IST
Indian Youth Prefer Job Stability over Salary: Study

Indian Youth Prefer Job Stability over Salary: Study

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 01:26 IST
Staff strike for wage revision grounds HAL operations

Staff strike for wage revision grounds HAL operations

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 01:24 IST

ON THE DECK

PTC: Transforming Industrial Operations With Augmented Reality

PTC: Transforming Industrial Operations With Augmented Reality

App Orchid: The Subconscious Specialists

App Orchid: The Subconscious Specialists

Nutanix: Simplifying Data Center Operations

Nutanix: Simplifying Data Center Operations

Sierra Circuits: Quantifying Efficiency, One Board At A Time

Sierra Circuits: Quantifying Efficiency, One Board At A Time

Sanjray Infosystems: Leveraging the IoT-Cloud Convergence for Environmental Data Transmission

Sanjray Infosystems: Leveraging the IoT-Cloud Convergence for Environmental Data Transmission

Retro

Evolving domestic market growth driver for Indian electronics industry

Evolving domestic market growth driver for Indian electronics industry

In the 70s and early 80s, the public sector companies such as Bharat Electronics and...

Technology innovation the future belongs to the passionate

Technology innovation the future belongs to the passionate

One often finds that passion is something associated with the liberal arts and fields...

Customer centrism The Power of Deliberate Design

Customer centrism The Power of Deliberate Design

It’s always been appropriate for businesses worldwide to wax eloquent about the value...

4 Important Entrepreneurial Lessons

4 Important Entrepreneurial Lessons

The story of Syntel is one of transition and evolution. I moved to the United States in...

Tortoises Do Not Win in Market

Tortoises Do Not Win in Market

Mine has been a relatively short journey as an entrepreneur so far. It’s been just...

Automotive Industry a space of hope for Semiconductor Design

Automotive Industry a space of hope for Semiconductor Design

In spite of the current tough times, there are abundant opportunities for innovation,...

Making a Difference with Conversations!

Making a Difference with Conversations!

A few months ago, I had the opportunity to address a large group of Executive MBA...

Outstanding Customer Experience, the only Sustainable differentiating advantage in E-commerce

Outstanding Customer Experience, the only Sustainable differentiating advantage in E-commerce

The retail industry is witnessing an increased migration of customers from traditional...

Managing Change Ability to Agility

Managing Change Ability to Agility

Many organizations which have been around for quite a few years develop great Ability...

Beginning And End

Beginning And End

BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THIS month we will be celebrating the 6006th anniversary of the...

More>>