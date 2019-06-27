Honeywell Introduces Smart Wiring Devices to Better Home Automation

Honeywell, one of the international brands in bringing building technology has introduced a new set of smart wiring devices for the Indian market. With an ease to install, use and maintain, these smart wiring devices comes with an objective of delivering convenience to consumers for managing electrical devices in homes as well as bettering the user’s experience.



“Honeywell has been at the forefront of launching innovative products specifically designed for Indian needs and we are excited to announce the new range of smart wiring devices which are truly modular and retrofittable. The range has been designed to keep the ease of use and implementation in mind. They do not require any structural and electrical overhaul because of its modular design, and we are confident that the range will resonate well with the industry”, says, Anupam Mathur, Sales Director, New Business – Connected Living Solutions, Honeywell.

In India, products on remote connectivity is growing at a rapid rate and features such as remote operation of devices, scheduling operations, scenario management, and energy management of items such as lights, fans, geysers, curtain control and appliances are gaining popularity. Combining intelligent automation, advanced analytics and data visualization, Honeywell’s latest release offers the integration to create a seamless hub of information from the modern smartphone app, IT network and more.

The smart wiring devices will be available in three series namely, Harmony, Expression and Prestige, where Harmony focuses on affordability and neutrality; Expression is customizable and focuses on emotional manifestation and Prestige range is the premium offering that focuses on elegance and pride.



Founded in 1906, Honeywell is a technology and manufacturing company that delivers energy, safety and security solutions and technologies. It offers energy efficiency benefits across four industry sectors, transportation, commercial buildings, industrial and residential. Headquartered at New Jersey, Honeywell also offers security and control techniques for industrial, defense and residential purposes. In India, Honeywell employs almost 13,000 people across 50 locations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Madurai and Pune.

