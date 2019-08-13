Zoomcar Partners with ixigo to Offer Self-drive Car Rentals to their 130 mn User base

Delhi, August 13, 2019: Highlighting its key business focus of creating new demand avenues across platforms, self-drive car rental and subscription platform Zoomcar has strategically executed a deep product partnership with leading ticketing and travel portal ixigo. The partnership will enable users to avail Zoomcar self-drive services on ixigo’s platform at an inaugural offer of 20% OFF.

ixigo has been a large travel aggregator in the Indian travel industry space that brings with itself a travel-ready demand. Catering to its 130 million plus user base, Ixigo facilitates over 200 million monthly travel searches. By getting into an in-app partnership with them, Zoomcar aims to tap into ixigo’s dominant mindshare of travellers and active users.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Greg Moran CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar said, “At Zoomcar, we are determined to make shared mobility services easily accessible and available to the users. To the same end, we are glad to partner with ixigo and offer our self-drive option to its large pool of users. Such collaborations, we believe, will pave the way for the mainstreaming of alternative mobility services, ensuring that users get a seamless experience.

Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, ixigo said “Indian travellers are increasingly opting for a holistic and exclusive vacation experience making on-demand car rentals one of the biggest travel trends of the year. We are confident that through our in-app partnership we will provide our users a seamless booking experience right from planning a trip to making it easier for them to explore vacation spots and the areas nearby.”

Apart from the discount offer, Zoomcar is planning various other initiatives with ixigo as well. With a target to increase its self-drive business substantially, Zoomcar is engaging in API based product partnerships with relevant large distribution consumer companies and to shape new demand dimensions for exponential growth.