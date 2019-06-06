Travel Startup TripShire launches its WebApp in India, helps to Customize & Book Your Holiday Instantly







New Delhi, June’19 : TripShire, a travel-based technology startup, headquartered in Gurugram has been recently launched in the country. They launched a unique application to simplify international holiday planning. A traveller can now just visit their website, customise the trip with real-time price estimates, and book when they’re satisfied with their holiday plan.



This web-based travel platform provides convenience, which has never been available elsewhere. It not only helps the traveller to find the most exciting deals on tours, sightseeing, flights and even commutes but also saves precious time.



TripShire’s founders have been taking a different approach to other travel companies. They wanted to give travellers a better planning experience while also saving their agents time to focus on more important matters: delivering hassle-free holiday experience to their customers.



The average vacationer connects with two to three travel agents to get the best deal when planning an international trip. As most of the process is offline, it means days of searching, lots of talking, and plenty of back-and-forth of communication to design the itinerary that the traveller likes. But with TripShire, a traveller can do all of it in an instant.



Speaking about the same, Zenith Karri, Co-Founder & CEO, TripShire, “While technology helps in holiday planning and suggestions, we are focused on traveller satisfaction on the trip. That’s where most of our agents focus on: A world-class service.”



All the trips are customized by experts to make sure your day is well spent no matter what you choose. It is now easy to discover curated destination deals and activities and unlock maximum value out of the trip.



The personalized trips help travellers get an instant picture of how much flights, visa, hotels, commute, food and activities are going to cost for a certain duration. It gives travellers a platform where they give suggestions about hotels and activities based on budget and trip type. The recommendations for a family trip differ from a Honeymoon trip. The platform makes it easy to customize, book and get confirmation instantly. They provide holidays for families and honeymooners in particular.