Stage Set NIRDPR's National Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) 2019

HYDERABAD, 23rd September 2019: The Stage is all set for the third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) 2019 being organized on 27th and 28th September 2019 by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

This two-day conclave will serve as a platform for budding entrepreneurs, rural innovators and aspiring startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations, technologies, and get an opportunity to receive learning and mentoring support and get connected with potential funding and network support.

As many as 48 applications from startups across India have been accepted to participate in RISC 2019. They are from diverse sectors such as Agriculture and Allied Activities (15), Sustainable Livelihood (12), Health and Elderly Care (10), Sustainable Housing (4), waste to wealth (3), Drinking Water and Sanitation (3) besides Green Energy (2).

Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, is the Chief Guest for the event. Other dignitaries scheduled to participate include Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of State (Home Affairs), Government of India, Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Chevella Constituency), and Shri. Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. The valedictory function will be graced by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Rural Development) on the 28th September 2019.

Speaking about the unique features of RISC 2019, Dr. WR Reddy IAS, Director General, NIRDPR, said, “RISC has emerged as a vibrant platform to showcase innovations aimed for rural transformation over the years. NIRDPR will further strengthen it so as to play a crucial role in encouraging and supporting innovators and start-ups working towards ameliorating the problems being faced in rural areas”

Further, a total of 90 nominations from Rural Innovators and 47 nominations from startups have been accepted, alongside 131 applications for the Poster Presentation by students from schools (72) and colleges (59) Students (RIDE Challenge).

The Conclave is open to applicants from Three Categories:

Innovators with an Idea and a Prototype

Proven Solution

Commercially Viable

Scope for upscaling

Marketability

Budding Entrepreneurs and Startups

Innovative Technology

Community benefit

Annual turnover should not exceed 50 lakh

50 lakh Customers onboard

Poster Presentation by Students (RIDE Challenge)

Focus rural problem

Innovative solution

School children from class VIII and College students

Scalability

The conclave will be attended by representatives from Technical institutions, Government departments supporting incubation, Non-Government agencies and most importantly by the Business Developers, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors and other players from the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The winners under the categories of Innovators and Start-Ups get to bag cash awards of 1, 00,000(one lakh only) and 50,000/-(fifty thousand only) respectively under each of the Seven Sectors. Where in the view of the Jury the Innovators/ Start-Ups are on par the Prize money will be shared equally.

Besides the above one-Year Fellowship will also be offered for top winning Innovators and Startups, under which they will have the opportunity to participate in the trainings, workshops and seminars in the following areas:

Ø Product/ Technology/ Innovation marketing at Rural Technology and Crafts Mela

Ø Promotion at national platforms

Ø Workshop on Packaging, Design and Marketing

In this event a platform called ‘Rural Innovation and Design (RIDe)’ Challenge will also be organized for school (above 8th standard) and college students, with an aim of finding potential solutions to critical everyday problems. These solutions will be represented through poster displays at the conclave.

The Prize money of 10, 000, 7, 500 and 5, 000 will be awarded to the first, second and third ranking prizes respectively. NIRDPR will play a key role by connecting these innovators with appropriate institutions and investors who have the technological and financial means of catering to the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth.

The Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign of Startup India that seeks to encourage young entrepreneurs, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, is a guiding light creating ripples across the industry to come up with initiatives seeking to strengthen the startup culture. Innovation and entrepreneurship today play a decisive role in economic growth and NIRDPR, taking forward this vision, created RISC as a forward-thinking platform for budding ideas/solutions, rural innovators and startups.