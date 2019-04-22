Sixth Sense Ventures raises $3 million from MyHealthcare



Sixth Sense is one of India’s leading consumer-centric VC funds. MyHealthcare works with hospitals, diagnostics & speciality health institutions in building their digital health business. The platform works with private healthcare providers across India, in improving the accuracy, efficiency of healthcare delivery and enhancing their digital patient engagement.



This is the first healthcare technology investment by Sixth Sense Ventures, India’s first domestic, consumer-centric venture fund. It has made successful investments across multiple sectors such as retail, logistics, services and consumer products, to name a few.



“Over 30 percent of India’s population continues to have limited or no access to primary healthcare. The discrepancy between rural and urban healthcare is evident with 70 percent of the country’s healthcare infrastructure and speciality care remaining limited to top 20 cities and over 67 percent doctors present in the urban centres. Our endeavour is to build the digital healthcare delivery protocols in partnership with the best hospitals in the private health sector and work towards enhancement of primary and secondary public healthcare needs in partnership with national and state governments,” says Shyatto Raha, Founder & CEO, MyHealthcare. “We are excited to have Sixth Sense joins us on the MyHealthcare journey. More than the investment, Nikhil, Swati and the team at Sixth Sense bring with them a great wealth of experience in working with founders to build valuable businesses. We look forward to working together in building out a formidable healthcare offering for India and South East Asia,” he adds.



“MyHealthcare fits well into the Sixth Sense investment thesis – a large untapped opportunity, first-gen entrepreneurs and a business catering to the consumer of tomorrow. The digital healthcare system has seen the entry of various players who have tried to solve for various gaps in the broken chain of healthcare in India. Our sense is that for any player in this space to scale and sustain, it would be imperative for all the stakeholders in the value chain to benefit and create value. With MyHealthcare improving commercials for hospitals/healthcare providers, enhancing customer experience and at the same time running on a transaction oriented sustainable business model, it is best positioned to capture the large opportunity and create value. We have strong faith in the founding team and do see MyHealthcare being a game-changer for the Indian healthcare ecosystem,” says Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures.



“In terms of digital technology, healthcare is one of the most underserved sectors in India. Ensuring access to basic primary care and management of care in remote areas can only be served through a combination of deeply integrated digital health technology and AI. The MyHealthcare platform has positioned itself well, partnering with the leading hospitals and doctors in building data-driven clinical modules and a robust ecosystem of care delivery,” says Karan Pal Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Hunch Ventures.



