Quantela, announces the appointment of Jeff Frazier to its Board of Advisors







Bangalore, India, June 11th, 2019 - Hyderabad and Silicon Valley headquartered Quantela, a new age digital technology solutions company for smart cities automation and AI, has recently appointed Mr. Jeff Frazier, to its Board of Advisors.



"We are very pleased to have Jeff join our board. He has an extensive experience with the public sector which will help us in creating a competitive go-to-market strategy for the industry. He also understands the value of reimagining the way we can do business and therefore, will help us in taking the company forward with the speed required to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us.” said Sridhar Gadhi, CEO and Founder, Quantela Inc.



Frazier is currently serving as the COO, Pryon, an AI enterprise driven by the team that designed and built the core innovations behind Amazon Alexa and IBM Watson.



Frazier was with Cisco for more than 13 years and has served at various positions, the last being the Managing Director, Office of the Executive Chairman. He has also held the position of Partner/GM, World Wide Government, National Security, and International Organizations, Microsoft.



“Quantela has a unique and industry leading business model that allows cities and public spaces to achieve utilizing a digital platform” said Jeff, “I am very excited to join Quantela to advance and optimize the digital agenda for cities and outdoor markets”



Frazier has held many leadership positions within municipal, state, and federal governments. He was an FBI special agent and has administered many corrupt organizations in South America. Jeff’s appointment is a clear reflection of Quantela’s current state: ready to strengthen the expansion of their global existence.