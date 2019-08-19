OYO Brewing for a Premium Coffee Chain

After successful ventures in lodging and cloud kitchen, Oyo is now all set to invest in the food business by launching its own premium coffee chain, The French Press. The hospitality firm is expected to set up as many as 50 premium coffee shops under the label. Moreover, the company is also expected to start a restaurant chain at the back of its currently operating cloud kitchens.

With the launch of its coffee chain, Oyo is planning to take over Starbucks, thereby, shedding its affordable image. Two outlets have already been opened in Delhi and Bengaluru in townhouse properties as a pilot project and the upcoming shops are targeted for malls.

For the exclusivity of the brand, the company will no longer use the OYP branding with the new label as the market for this project is different from other Oyo ventures. After the launch of The French Press, Oyo also has plans of starting premium restaurants as well with the assistance of the firms four cloud kitchens- Adraq, O Biriyani, Paratha Pandit and Master of Momos that are already in function.

The company also aims to set up these premium coffee shops and high-end restaurants in its co-working and co-living spaces. The move came at a time when Café Coffee Day is facing its worst crisis after the death of its owner, VG Siddhartha.