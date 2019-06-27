Instamojo to empower MSMEs with knowledge platform







Sampad Swain, CEO & CO-Founder, Instamojo



Instamojo, the full stack solutions provider for MSMEs, announced the launch of their MSME skilling platform – mojoVersity, on the occasion of World MSME Day. Through mojoVersity, Instamojo aims to empower small business owners across the country, with the knowledge essential to run a successful business in today’s rapidly evolving ecosystem. Instamojo has partnered with other industry leaders to provide sector specific learning material to all those looking for information around conducting business, thereby providing a competitive edge.



mojoVersity is an online knowledge platform that provides learners short, video based courses, which help address challenges involved in running a business. Each course consists of a short 5-10 minute video, an assessment test and a course certificate at the time of completion. The courses offered are bucketed under various categories including Finance, Sales and Marketing, Digital and social media skills, Tax filing, etc. with topics that range from legal compliance, to filing GST and even courses like Whatsapp marketing. Courses can be accessed by Instamojo merchants and other keen self learners on the mojoVersity platform at no additional charges.



Speaking on the go-live of the mojoVersity platform, Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder of Instamojo said, “Today, the MSME sector in India contributes to 37% of the country’s GDP and employs over 117 million people. The scope of growth for this sector is enormous; however the presence of several challenges is preventing the same, especially the lack of knowledge on several business specific elements. A major roadblock we identified was that several MSMEs did not know where to source information from. Through our mojoVersity platform, we aim to democratize knowledge transfer, by making available course content that will help small business owners learn and be more aware of the nuances required to run and sustain a business.”



Focused towards empowering the MSMEs of India, Instamojo provides a host of services ranging from digital payments, logistics to lending. The company today works with and enables over 800,000 MSMEs to build, manage and grow their business. As part of their upcoming plans this year, Instamojo aims to introduce promotional services, helping the MSME sector stay relevant in a competitive digital business landscape.



