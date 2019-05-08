India's Single Largest Horizontal Seed Stage Platform, IAN Funds Wizikey



Wizikey, a Gurgoan-based Public Relation Solution startup founded by Aakriti Bhargava and Anshul Sushil, has raised a fund of 2.5 crore from Indian Angel Network. The funding round was led by investors Alok Mittal, Co-Founder & CEO of Indifi Technologies, Ambarish Raghuvanshi, Former CFO of Info Edge, and Saumya Meattle, Investor Direcote, IAN along with other prominent investors are Ajai Chowdhry, Co-Founder ,HCL, and Arun Duggal, Chairman, ICR, and many more.



With an aim to help businesses choose the most relevant journalists for their brand, the 2018-founded Wizikey will use the fund to develop its product offerings and scale it to cover multiple vernacular languages. The fund will also help the company enhance its platform’s AI and Machine Learning-based capabilities to power the recommendation engine, along with further optimizing content creation quality.



Wizikey’s Software-as-a-Service PR tool for the Business helps identify and connect to the relevant journalist and Social media influencer. Wizikey interface allows access to 7,500 leading journalists across the country. The companies can search for a suitable journalist according to their business, industry and even competition, using the platform’s convenient search driver.



Aakriti says, “Public relations is one of the most potent tools that can help businesses organically garner market credibility and increase consumer mindshare. However, a majority of businesses are shying away from PR, for lack of a transparent and nifty platform. Wizikey was launched to address this exact market gap. We are delighted to have secured funding from prominent IAN investors. With them supporting our growth, we will be able to improve and scale our product and thereby the industry.”



?Talking about the investment, Alok says, “The Indian PR and social media industry is an extremely lucrative market that is ripe for disruption. We are confident that Wizikey has the right mix of industry expertise and tech capabilities to create such a disruption and will emerge as a game-changer in this high-potential market space.”



“With its unique and innovative services, Wizikey solves a deep seated problem in the PR industry, attacks opacity and helps Indian businesses create meaningful engagements with the media fraternity by democratising access,” Saumya and Ambarish adds.



