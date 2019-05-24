Huawei Announces Great Deals and Offers on Premium Smartphones on Amazon







Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 lite, Huawei Mate 20 Pro



With extraordinary looks and ground-breaking features, Huawei smartphones offer unparalleled consumer experience when it comes to performance and aesthetics. During the five days ‘Huawei Week Sale’ on Amazon India, the brand is offering an opportunity to grab its best-selling smartphones at never seen before prices. Other offers that are applicable during the Huawei Week Sale include instant discounts, No Cost EMI, exchange offers, etc.



Huawei Y9



Huawei Y9 brings the ultimate entertainment experience with its 6.5" screen & 3D curved design. The sleek and elegant make of Y9 makes it an incredible ‘Entry level flagship’. A 4000mAh big battery and the high-performance 12nm Kirin 710 chipset of Huawei Y9 provide excellent power efficiency. It has sensors such as Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope and a fingerprint sensor.



The device will be exclusively available at 12,990/- during the Huawei Week Sale. The phone was originally priced at 15,990 and a substantial discount of 3000/- will be available on the premium device, making it hard to resists for consumers.



Huawei Mate 20 Pro



Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and the first Mate series phone in India. The device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features like reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.



During the ongoing Huawei Week Sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at INR 59990/ giving a straight discount of INR 5000 to consumers. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Amazon Pay for upto 9 months.



Huawei P30 Pro



HUAWEI P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.



Huawei P30 Pro will be available at INR 71,990/- with a host of exciting offers, during the Huawei’s Week sale. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Amazon Pay for up to 9 months and it also comes with an exchange offer of INR 6000.



Huawei P30 lite



The Huawei P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colors unfold.



The smartphone will also be available with lucrative offers under the Huawei’s Week Sale on Amazon. Offers include No-cost EMI and an exchange offer of INR 2000. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Amazon Pay for up to 6 months.