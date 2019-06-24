History Repeats at the TechGig Code Gladiators 2019: Ex-champion Sameer Gulati Claims the Coding Throne Again







June 24, 2019, New Delhi – History would remember TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 as that crucial coding event where an ex-champion and a defending champion came face to face to claim the ‘world’s best coder’ title. The winner of 2017 Sameer Gulati and 2018 winner Vineet Paliwal, along with over 2.6 lakh coders fought it out tooth and nail for 87 days to claim the 2019 title, which was clinched by Sameer Gulati, ultimately.



TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 culminated with the crowning of Sameer Gulati as the ‘world’s best coder’ at a grand finale ceremony held at Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai for the second year in a row.



After a gruelling, non-stop 6-hour coding session, this year's top coders and the winners of Code Gladiators 2019 edition were declared among the stalwarts of the Indian IT and Technology industry. Out of the record-breaking 2,62,906 participants - just 15,382 participants moved to the semi-finals. The competition got more demanding and only the top 0.2% participants made it to the grand finale round - making it one of the toughest coding challenges in the world.



The registration numbers in TechGig Code Gladiators 2019, now in its sixth year, has increased 21% Y-o-Y. This edition got over 2.6 lakh registrations and is by far the biggest in terms of registration numbers since its inception in 2014.



TechGig Code Gladiators - the world’s biggest coding arena – also hosted theme hackathon rounds on 10 new-age technologies: Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, Software Testing, Location Services, Amazon Alexa Skills, Internet of Things, and New Commerce.



In the main coding round, Sameer Gulati beat all the odds and was declared the champion of TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 edition. A radiant Sameer Gulati took home a cheque of Rs 3,00,000, a trophy and a certificate.



The winners of theme rounds were also felicitated at the ceremony. Each winning team in the theme rounds received Rs 1,75, 000, the 1st runner-up team got Rs 1, 25,000 as prize and the 2nd runner-up team received Rs 75,000 as prize money.



Congratulating the winners of Code Gladiators, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “Finding quality talent in emerging technologies is one of the most pressing problems faced by technology companies today. TechGig Code Gladiators platform provides a fabulous opportunity for the brightest coders to showcase their talent in front of India’s leading technology companies. I am happy that TechGig Code Gladiators has become the most credible platform in the IT industry today. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners and all participants who made it to the finale round after fighting this intense 87-day long coding competition.”



Speaking at the Grand Finale, Anish Shah, President, Reliance Industries Ltd said, “Our journey with TechGig Code Gladiators has been an exciting one. The energy and enthusiasm in the grand finale arena was fascinating and I met so many bright coding minds from across the nation. I would like to congratulate Sameer for winning TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 edition. TechGig Code Gladiators has been an important partnership for us from a talent acquisition perspective as it positions brand Jio in a unique way to the technology community.”





Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries said, “The entire journey of Code Gladiators 2019 has been quite eventful and exciting. This year more than 2.6 lakh coders registered for the event and only 545 made to the finale arena. Many congratulations. Contests such as Code Gladiators has strengthened India’s footprint on the global coding map. This event is not just about coders but about every technology enthusiast who wants to leverage technology for solving business problems.”



The Winners List:













Champion - Sameer Gulati





1st Runner-up - Madhav Sainanee





2nd Runner-up - Pranjal Jain





3rd Runner-up - Jatin Yadav





4th Runner-up - Vineet Paliwal





Best Female Coder - Vaishnavi





















Theme Winners:



Alexa





Winner: Team Bad Boyz

Leader Name: Rahul Yadav

Members: Divyanshu Verma

First Runner-up: Vibhash Kumar

Second Runner-up: Aviral Aggarwal





Artificial Intelligence





Winner: Kushajveer Singh

First Runner-up: PARABELLUM

Second Runner-up: CYBORGS





Blockchain





Winner: Team Blotics

Leader Name: Deepak Bansal

Members: Deepak Kumar, Anuj Talwar

First Runner-up: Game of blocks

Second Runner-up: CG_TEAM_VYIED





Chatbot





Winner: Team Geek Squad

Leader Name: Pourab Karchaudhuri

Members: Shubham Gupta, Pournima Krishnamani

First Runner-up: CG_SIZZLERS

Second Runner-up: CG_TEAM_VINVENT





Fintech





Winner: Abhinav Singh

First Runner-up: CG_TEAM_JGUEH

Second Runner-up: Rajhrita Das





Internet of Things





Winner: Bharadwaj Kollepara

First Runner-up: NS2 - Non Stop Shop

Second Runner-up: CG_TEAM_WFNLW





Location





Winner: Team DriveSmart

Leader Name: NireshKumar Raj

Member: Saravanan Nagarajan

First Runner-up: Dominators

Second Runner-up: Kurukshetrians





New Commerce





Winner: Team Galacticz

Leader Name: Ashish Dubey

Members: Pourab Karchaudhuri, Lokesh Kosuri

First Runner-up: Team Visionaries

Second Runner-up: Bit Rebels





Robotic Process Automation





Winner: Team Heptagon

Leader Name: Giftson Daniel

Members: Salini M, Arivoli Tamilarasan

First Runner-up: Bot Fabricators

Second Runner-up: UI_Smarty





Testing





Winner: Team Code Commando

Leader Name: Anurag Joshi

Member: Rutuja Deo

First Runner-up: Rajesh Gawas

Second Runner-up: Ajay A





Top Coding Powerhouse of India



First - Credit Suisse



Second - Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited



Third - Robert Bosch



Fourth - Persistent Systems



Fifth - IndiaMART













Apart from the prize money, participants come to Code Gladiators for peer-to-peer networking opportunity at the event. The popularity of Code Gladiators can also be credited to the fact that the competition has managed to create a level playing field for all by eliminating the barriers of age, experience, geographies, academics and gender.



The event saw a pan-India representation from coders where Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru led the tally of maximum city-wise submissions, closely followed by Pune, Chennai and Mumbai.