Govt and Entrepreneurs Discuss The Startup's Sitch

Piyush Agarwal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry called Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy to intend on the ongoing clashes between restaurants and online food delivery platforms. He suggested to arrive at a quick solution by working in a spirit of partnership with the government.

Speaking at the ET Startup Awards, Goyal said that he had recently met with restaurants over their #logout campaign, but wanted to have a dialogue with food aggregators to solve the issue, reported ET

Goyal told Sunder “The startup ecosystem is being affected with the prevailing issue; please get this resolved or I will have to intervene.”

In response to Goyal, Sunder said that Swiggy is ready to have an open talk with restaurants, it already had a conversation with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). He also took the opportunity to explain the demands of NRAI. The major thought was on privacy breach in sharing customer’s data.

The article by ET quoted Sunder saying “Customers trust our platform with their data to keep it safe. We cannot share this without their consent.”

It states that Goyal had a talk with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, FlipKart; Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan; and Sameer Nigam, Co-founder, PhonePe. The entrepreneurs took this opportunity to point out the problems in the sector and consent on government intervention in startup ecosystem.

Responding to Snapdeal CEO Kanal Bahl’s call on “no intervention” Goyal urged the startups to collaborate and work along with the government. He stated “We do not want to be interventionists, but help businesses.”