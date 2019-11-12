GoMechanic Hires ex- Ashok Leyland Executive to Anchor its EV Strategy

Delhi, November 12th, 2019: GoMechanic, India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centers, today announced that Suyash Kumar, who was the eMobility business lead for Ashok Leyland has come on board to drive it’s EV strategy and plan. In this role, Suyash will be responsible for building an integrated EV strategy for GoMechanic and building the right talent/capabilities in the unit to ensure effective delivery. In September, the company inked an exclusive services & maintenance partnership with Revolt Motors, makers of India's first AI-enabled electric motorcycle. GoMechanic is making major infrastructure renovation at its workshops to accommodate dedicated EV servicing bays.

Commenting on Suyash’s hire, Kushal Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic, said, “We were looking at someone to anchor our EV strategy which is a critical and integral part of our plan to be ahead of the curve when it comes to EV maintenance, servicing and related areas in India. Suyash was consulting with us for some time post his stint at Ashok Leyland and the extensive progress made, convinced us that it is time to move further. We are excited to have him on-board to exclusively drive this critical new initiative for us.”

In his comments, Suyash Kumar, Head – EV, operations and expansion, GoMechanic, said, ”The stint at Ashok Leyland provided me substantial insights into the EV industry and specifically around the EV ecosystem. I believe EVs make practical sense for India and with the push from the government that we see today, EVs adoption will be quick. The opportunity to make GoMechanic a pre-eminent player to go to for anything related to the EV ecosystem, is exciting and huge. GoMechanic provides the largest network of touch points across cities, and thus this gives an opportunity to increase utilisation of this available real estate for all EV ecosystem like charging infra, maintenance and network touch points for vehicle manufacturers like Revolt.”

Suyash Kumar, in his first stint at Ashok Leyland had worked in the after-sales and marketing function post which he had a brief stint in consulting . In his second stint at Ashok Leyland he served as eMobility Business Lead from 2017 to 2018. An Indian School of Business alumnus, he earned his degree in Marketing and Strategy in 2017.s He brings expertise in the areas of leadership, business development, strategy and operational Excellence.