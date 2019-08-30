Flipkart to truncate disposable plastic packaging by 2021

Online retail major Flipkart announced its plan to stop product packaging using disposable or single-use plastic. The company is planning to use 100% recycled plastic in its supply chain by March 2021.

Various initiatives by the company have already reduced 25% usage of plastic. Flipkart is actively working to introduce eco-friendly paper shreds to replace polythene bags with recycled paper bags and to replace bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and others.

Flipkart has filed for EPR (Extended producer responsibility) and is targeting 30%collection back in first year to begin with. The company will take more measures and plans to cut the usage of plastic.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart said, "Creating alternatives for single-use plastic packaging is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem. Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximise the use of recycled and renewable materials."