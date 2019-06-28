Elevator Pitch Contest returns with a never-before opportunity for start-ups







Entry is now open for the second edition of Elevator Pitch Contest, an enviable opportunity for start-up entrepreneurs to transform their business with a 3-minute pitch. Co-hosted by Lufthansa and TiE Delhi-NCR under the ambit of the Start-up Expo event, the unique challenge adds further punch to the extremely popular launch edition, with an unprecedented Grand Prize covering the key building blocks of startup success. With entries open till 30 July 2019, the Contest provides start-ups the chance to win:



-Direct access to investors: An opportunity to work from the offices of Indian Angel Network, connecting directly with angel investors for an understanding of the investment process.



- Cambridge Ignite, an entrepreneurship program: A sponsorship to Ignite, the coveted global programme for entrepreneurs at Cambridge University, UK.



- Lufthansa Business Class ticket to Europe



- Dedicated mentor: A mentor dedicated to the winning startup for 6-months



- TiE expertise & resources: A complimentary membership of TiE Delhi-NCR providing access to an exclusive network of business experts and resources.



The top 3 challengers in the multi-stage contest, enter the Grand Finale, which will take place at Start-up Expo 4 – the largest ecosystem for start-up success – on 28 September 2019. The finalists get an opportunity to pitch live before an eminent jury and audience comprising business experts, industry leaders and senior government functionaries.



“Start-ups are an important growth engine powering India’s economic leadership. Lufthansa is privileged to be an enabler for these young new-age entrepreneurs by opening doors to a world of new opportunities,” said George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales South Asia – Lufthansa Group.



“The Elevator Pitch is a dream challenge for start-up founders. It is tailor-made to their needs, providing them access to investors, mentors, business experts and a seat at a global entrepreneurship program – exactly what they need for success,” added Geetika Dayal, Executive Director – TiE Delhi-NCR.



Registration to the contest is free of cost and will remain open till July 30, 2019. Start-ups can apply online at www.lufthansastartupexpo.in. A distinguished jury comprising prominent business leaders across multiple domains will shortlist the applicants in a multistage selection process. The pitches will be evaluated on parameters such as product, USP, scalability, and market opportunity, besides others.



Through focussed initiatives such as the Elevator Pitch Contest among many others, the Start-up Expo has become a key catalyst driving transformation and growth for Indian start-ups. The event will take place at Epicentre, Apparel House, in Gurgaon on September 28, 2019.



The Start-up Expo is a high-visibility transformative platform which brings together all the essential ingredients needed to drive entrepreneurial growth under one roof and makes it accessible to emerging ventures – completely free of cost! The 2018 edition of the Start-up Expo saw 20,000 participants and 500 start-up exhibitors from 175 cities interact with 200+ mentors and experts, 100+ partners, and 75+ investors. Apart from facilitating more than 1,000 investor meetings, the one-day event gave entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their ventures, engage with investors and government stakeholders, attend knowledge-sharing sessions, and explore networking and business opportunities.



The Start-up Expo 4 aims to build on that impressive reception and drive greater growth and scale for more high-potential ventures across the country.



