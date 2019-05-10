Digital Lending Firm mPokket Appoints Andy Sen as CTO
mPokket, a digital lending platform for college students and young professionals, appoints a experienced domain expert Andy Sen  as its Chief Technology Officer. As a CTO Andy will be responsible for end-to-end management of technology functions such as developing, delivering, and scaling the products. 



 Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO, mPokket states, “At mPokket, we believe that true potential and passion are key attributes for bringing an employee onboard. Considering his rich professional expertise and his passionate approach towards the domain, Andy is best-suited to guide the development and scalability of the product offerings of mPokket as the Chief Technology Officer. The decision to appoint Andy as the CTO was unanimous and we are looking forward to his long-term association with mPokket”



A 2001 IIT Kharagpur graduate, Andy is a technology specialist who possesses a celebrated career, spanning over eighteen years with extensive leadership and international experience across India, US and UK. He has previously worked with renowned organizations like Indus Valley Partners as its Associates Director, Edureka as its CTO, and Tesco as the Head of Software development. He has also worked as an Independent Consultant, handling accounts like a DRDO technology firm and a courier aggregator.



Expressing his keenness at the appointment, Andy says, “India is undergoing a major fintech revolution at present, and is among the major countries to have experienced the steepest growth in this segment. Despite being a newcomer in the market, mPokket has already achieved several milestones in this segment and shows immense potential ahead. I am looking forward to being a part of the mPokket fraternity, developing and delivering the next generation platform for easy, quick, seamless, and hassle-free availability of loans.”



 



 



 



 




 
