Cowrks Appoints Real Estate Veteran Rajat Gupta as Chief Growth officer



Workspace providers Cowrks, announces the appointment of Rajat Gupta, a real estate veteran, as its Chief Growth officer. Gupta, who brings in twenty-two years of experience in the Real estate industry with him, will be responsible for the expansions and revenue functions of cowrks for both India and overseas. Already having more than 25,000 members and 25 centers under its belt, CoWrks is one of India’s fast-growing workspace solution providers, catering to large enterprises, SMEs, start-ups and freelancers.



Commenting on the occasion, Abhishek Goenka, CEO, CoWrks, says, "Owing to Rajat’s vast experience and deep exposure spanning decades in real estate, he is well equipped to boost our growth and drive us to the next phase of expansion. CoWrks has achieved exponential growth in a short span of two years while making huge headway as the one-stop workplace solution for businesses of all sizes. With an industry expert like Rajat, we aim to build on this positioning and rapidly scale towards achieving multi-fold expansion in terms of members as well as centers. Together we look forward towards fast tracking our growth – both in India and globally.”



Rajat Gupta states, “Coworking is the new driver in real estate and I’m excited to leverage my experience towards charting CoWrks’ unstoppable growth in existing and new markets.With an increasing number of large corporatesopting for shared workspaces, it is an interesting phase for the industry. With CoWrks bullish outlook, I am confident that we will redefine and add a unique dimension to the way people work.”



Established in 2016, Cowrks has been a launch pad for many startup and fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Bangalore, Cowrks currently operates in five cities. As it sounds, the company is shifting gears to escalate every number associated with growth.







