Amazon to give financial aid to employees' start-ups
24
cmt right
28
Comment Right
34
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Amazon to give financial aid to employees' start-ups


In an attempt to help its US-based employees quit their jobs and establish their own businesses, Amazon has announced to fund employees with up to $10,000 for their delivery start-ups along with three months of existing salaries.

In June 2018, the company announced that it is encouraging its employees to apply to start their own small businesses, delivering Prime packages in Amazon-branded vans and uniforms. 

The company said that although thousands of employees expressed interest in the programme, most of them said they could not afford the start-up money they needed to get the businesses off the ground.

"We received overwhelming interest from tens of thousands of individuals who applied to be part of the 'Delivery Service Partner' programme, including many employees. We've heard from associates that they want to participate in the programme but struggled with the transition," CNN quoted Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of worldwide operations at Amazon, as saying on Monday.

According to the company, ever since it started the delivery service, there have been more than 200 independent contractors who signed up to handle the deliveries. Between them, they have hired thousands of local drivers to deliver the packages.

The e-commerce giant recently announced implementing its one-day Prime delivery decision, which was traditionally a two-day window. In 2019, the company plans to add hundreds more delivery contractors, including the former employees who take up the offer, the report added. 

Amazon has been trying to gear up an independent delivery service to handle packages now going to companies like FedEx as well as the Postal Service.



Read more news:

Knowing the Unknown - Formula 1 

5 Classic Video Games that Bring Back the Kid in You


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.