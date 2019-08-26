Alphalogic Techsys, India's First IPO Start-up Opens its Bidding

Alphalogic Techsys, a Pune based boutique software consulting firm, announces it’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 6.18 crore, and is open for bidding on 26th August 2019. The issue would close on 28th August 2019. The bidding price has been fixed for 84 per equity share. The minimum lot size for investment is of 1600 shares and the minimum investment would be 1, 34,400.

The company intends to list on 5th September 2019, and it is set to become the first company to be listed on BSE Start up Platform. Finshore Management Services Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue.

In the past four years, the company has grown at a CAGR of 40 percent. But in FY 2018-19 it has accomplished an extraordinary growth rate of 120 percent. Alphalogic has its clientele in more than 12 countries around the world. It has already worked on some major projects in the US healthcare domain. Furthermore, the company possesses a team of seasoned technocrats, thus ensures cutting-edge technological solutions for its clients.

Alphalogic is among the first start ups from its generation to have grown into becoming a limited company. It has created value for all stakeholders, which includes employees, clients and investors.

The boutique software consulting firm, Alphalogic Techsys, helps its clients with their digital transformation needs. The company’s development centre is based in Pune, India but it serves its clients across the world. Its clients include early stage start ups to established SBMs and Fortune 500s from more than 12 countries.

