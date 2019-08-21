Four Fashion Capitals of the World

By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, siliconindia  |  Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 22:58 IST

Big Four: New York, London, Milan and Paris dominate the fashion world every single year as these fashion capitals hold a very noteworthy influence on global fashion trends. Home to reputed fashion designers, these cities have a number of fashion magazines, shows, exhibitions and award shows happening around the places. Models, Photographers and Brands can build-up experience as several editorial modeling opportunities are easily available at these capitals. The fashion weeks’ schedule begins with New York, followed by London, and then Milan and ends in Paris.

