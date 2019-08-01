5 Mysterious Caves of the World

Joseph Campbell, a famous speleologist once said, ‘A cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek’ can be motivating for the travelers who give a try for their luck. Generally, caves can vary in size, shape and are formed after the various geological processes. Caving is actually a kind of recreational pastime for exploring wild cave systems however challenges may vary as it completely depends on the type of cave and time. Often considered as a physical sport, but it’s not necessarily a high-risk sport as knowing one’s limitations are the key. Currently, in the world there are more than 5,000 tourist-friendly caves and it pulls off approximately 250 million tourists every year. Listed down are the world’s most mysterious caves that gives you an enthralling experience.

Son Doong Cave, Vietnam

Located near the Laos-Vietnam border, Son Doong Cave currently holds the title of world’s largest cave and it is believed to be twice the size of the next largest passage. The name of the cave however translates to ‘cave of the mountain river’, and it is believed to be between two and five million years old. It was found by a local guy called Ho Khanh in 1991 and according to experts, the main cave is three miles long and over 700 feet high. The Vietnamese government made it a national park since its discovery and its daylight windows spilling light inside make it a wonderful experience as a whole.