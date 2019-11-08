Xpressions, the biggest cultural-management festival of Eastern India, and a 3-day extravaganza began on the 8th of November, 2019. An annual event organised by Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, Xpressions is now in its 22nd year.

The first day of the fest was packed with a variety of events, beginning with several business events such as XIMB's very own Model United Nations; Vriddhi, a CSR Action Plan competition; Resonance, a business simulation on bitcoin mining; Fincaso, a finance-based case study competition; Pitch it Abroad, Chakravyuh, a chance to actually see what happens in the business world; Nirnay, a high stakes business simulation game.

Along with this, there were also several cultural and informal events such as Aaghaz, the street play competition; Maxim Mela; Sports fantasy league; and Decibelz, the battle of the bands.

Vriddhi was won by Team Columbus (Kanupriya Mittal, Lava Kaushik), IRMA and the runners up were Team Winions (Sreeparna Kanungo, Pratyush Dey), XIMB. Resonance was won by Team Incredibles (Praharsh Srivastava, Shreya Pandiyan Naidu, Siba Kumar Panda) and Team Blitzkrieg (Subhashish Mohanty, Itishree Biswal, Pratyush Raj) were the runners up. Fincaso was won by Team Sparkling Newbies (Viraj Gopani, Manan Mehra, Isha Parasramka).

Pitch it Abroad was won by Team Har Har Mahadev (Nikunj Saraf and Purvai Kumar), 1st runners up were Team Cancelled Trips (Anshuman Sarangi and Maitreyee Ghadigaonkar), and the 2nd runners up were Team B2G (Komal Panigrahi and Anubhav Jogi).

Chakravyuh was won by Team Lit as Funk (Shaily Mehta, Umang Dadhich, Harshit Sharma) from XIMB and the runners up were Team Baniya ka dimag Rout bhai ki daring (Akash Agarwal, Saurabh Agarwal, Manishankar)

Aaghaz was won by Xpressionz Theatre Society from IBS and the runners up were from NIT Rourkela.

After a sizzling performance by the popular band, Underground Authority, Decibelz, the Battle of the Bands was held. The day came to an end with a sensational performance by the standup comedian Kumar Varun.