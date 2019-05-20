Women entrepreneurs in India making a mark



Women entrepreneurs in India are definitely forging ahead, marking their space and being counted in society, according to the consensus among experts at an interactive session here organized by the virtual incubator Womennovator.



The meeting organised in association with the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was supported by Aatm Nirbhar Women's Association (ANWA) and the privately-run GLA University in Mathura.



"'Women Talk' events are gatherings where W-Talkers present, share their inspiring and extraordinary stories, thoughts, ideas and experiences. It helps the audience to be aware about how women-entrepreneurship is booming in India," an organiser said.



Currently, women entrepreneurs may be less but overall women comprise about 30 per cent of corporate senior management positions, which is notably higher than the global average (24 percent). It is a great opportunity to learn and be entertained by amazing 'Women Talkers' and speakers," she added.



The W-Talk Session was inaugurated by Womennovator Founder Tripti Shinghal Somani, who explained that as the first virtual incubator for women, her organisation is determined to support the cause of women empowerment and has endorsed the women empowerment principles of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.



Womennovator was started in 2014 as a virtual incubator for women entrepreneurs or women who do have exceptional ideas and need a platform to grow.



The speakers at the event included Kaunsiurge Founder Meenu Maggon, ANWA Founder Pawani Khandelwal, Obstetric and Gynaecological Society President Charu Jain, Khajani Welfare Society Founder Shipra Rathii, GLA University Professor Kanhaiya Singh and Kadamba Resort owner Artika Bansal.



The discussion was moderated by Somani who is also the Chief Executive KGS Advisors.



Read More News:



Bank credit up 13.24% , deposits up 10% in FY19: RBI

Source: IANS