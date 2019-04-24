RozDhan App: Helps Users and Influencers Make Quick Money!

If you earn a living as a blogger or social media influencer, you must know that RozDhan App is the newest and most popular of ways to make money online.

#Latest Statistics

RozDhan is an android application 8 Million+ downloads and 900K+ active installations that offers ways to make extra money. It can be downloaded from the Play Store in your mobile. Offered globally in languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu it aspires to benefit masses. Currently-

Over 20,000 active users earn from Roz Dhan.

1000 people have earned 50,000 rupees per month,

300 people have earned 200,000 rupees per month

80 people have earned 500,000 rupees per month from Roz Dhan.

Are you ready to earn and grow with RozDhan? Read on!

#Real Story

As a student I started watching and sharing interesting videos over RozDhan money earning apps on Google Play. But my music teacher told me I can also however upload videos as well. YouTube partnership rules let my videos with 1.9 million views earn 40,000. The only way to do this is Roz Dhan. Other than that, I explored few other ways of earning as well, such as- Downloading the already uploaded videos over the application and earn money.

There is an option of answering 12 simple questions and receiving the money. The questions can also help you in enhancing your knowledge about various topics. These aspects helped me earn 750k via referrals. Today, my sister and I also earn money by daily check-ins and also updating our profiles with the complete information in the application. It is a regular income for us and together she and I made more than 900k!

#How YouTubers use the RozDhan App To Boost Revenue

Other than earning money in easier ways like sharing videos or referring the application to other people, YouTubers use the RozDhan app as the best earning app 2019 in a much more professional way!

You can also make YouTube partnership after making entertaining and/or educational videos on the application. Earn coins just like on other social media and get 0.3$ from 1000 views.

Uploading such videos will not only help you in gaining more followers but it will help you in earning more coins than you could before. You can use your skills and various ideas to choose from various topics to make videos and upload it over the internet.

Advertisement sponsorship

#The Way To Refer & Earn On RozDhan

Now you must be wondering how Roz Dhan actually works or how can you earn thousands of rupees by using the application.

Download app from google play or easily click here best earning app in 2019 to get.

1. The application automatically gives you 25 in your account when you sign up from your mobile number/facebook/google.

2. You will also receive 5 per referral. Hence, you can earn more money by sharing this application among your friends and family!

3. Each person who downloads the application in their mobile and uses your referral code will also get bonus of 50.

Here is my invite code 00GAPB

4. Share articles and earn 0.08 - 0.4Rs for each share.

However, referring and earning to make money fast is not the only activity you can do with this application.

RozDhan App can be even more beneficial for housewives and students for a bit of side money as the application is easy to use and still make money out of it. The only thing you need to keep in mind in how to make quick money is that sharing videos means coins and coins means money!

Read More News:

Why Web Hosting Security Is Essential For Any Site?

Paralympian Dr. Deepa Malik to be honoured with IIMK National Excellence Award