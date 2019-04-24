Why Web Hosting Security Is Essential For Any Site?







Hosting a website comes with many challenges. One of the main challenges is having to deal with constant threats to data. The web is full of cybercriminals who try to steal or destroy user data for their own benefit. For any person having a website, the most important aspect of running it is having proper security measures. This goes for both small business owners to large organizations who have websites. 61% of all businesses have recorded some form of IoT security incident. Security is thus an ongoing issue that will be at the forefront even in future. Security is crucial because the lack of it could lead to catastrophic losses. The damage that can be done by attackers is not just financial but also psychological.



How Security Became so Crucial



For people who are not familiar with security issues on the web, the main question that lingers is how security became a crucial part of web hosting. To break it down, it is important to understand that the web is an interconnection of many computers across the world. Some of these computers are operated by unscrupulous individuals whose main goal is to cause harm to others. Attackers often take advantage of the vulnerabilities that exist in software or network systems. When the attackers realize that they could make some gains by exploiting a vulnerability, they will go ahead and hack your computer regardless of the damage it will cost you.



The Main Culprits in Web Security



When it comes to the kind of criminals carrying out attacks, you will find that there are many kinds. Different criminals can target your website for different reasons. According to HostInspection, the two most prominent attackers however are:



* Those that steal the identity of their victims

* Those that want to disrupt the normal operations



Identity thieves are probably the worst kind in the modern day. These individuals not only take your identity, but they use it to commit other crimes. Identity thieves use all manner of stealthy approaches in order to obtain your information and then use it against you. They can move from one victim to the next while carrying out different criminal activities.



As for the criminals whose intention is to cause disruption, they might use different tactics to ensure that your site is not functioning as it should. Even though these kinds of attackers are not as vicious as identity thieves, they might still manage to bring huge losses to your business. Many such hackers might do the hacking for fun while others are just looking for ways to sabotage your business.



Security Measures you Should Put in Place







Having identified that kind of attacks you will encounter as well as the attackers behind them, the next step is to know what kind of security measures you should use to protect yourself. In this regard, you simply go to a web security company and inquire about the kind of services that they can recommend for you. But to be sure that you are getting the right security, you must be informed about the kind of web hosting requirements you have and the best means of security to secure your data. Some issues that you should consider when choosing a web security host include:



SSL & SFTP: When running a website, two of the things that you will be doing constantly is transferring files from the local workstation to your online platform and encrypting files. These processes will involve the use of a file transfer system. The most commonly used file transfer system is FTP. FTP clients are widely used to simplify the process of uploading files to a website. They are not the most secure methods of uploading files though. To be sure of a secure uploading process, you will have to learn about the safer SFTP. For encryption purposes, having an SSL will also be crucial.



Backups and Maintenance: Making backups is also a crucial part of running a site. According to Acronis, 20% of businesses that suffer from data loss also lose customers by a huge margin. Regular backups not only protect your data from being infected with malicious files on the web but it is also a great insurance measure. You can find various hosts that provide backup tools.



Choosing one that has a rigorous backup plan is the best option. Another aspect of security is maintenance, particularly server maintenance. Proper maintenance of the server by the host is crucial when it comes to keeping the sites up to date with the latest security protocols.



