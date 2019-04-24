Lok Sabha voting mostly concluded in south India
Wednesday, 24 April 2019, 04:49 Hrs
38
cmt right
40
Comment Right
64
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Lok Sabha voting mostly concluded in south India


With voting completed for third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, all southern states have voted to elect their representatives - save one - to the lower house of Parliament.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana voted in the first phase elections on April 11, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted in the second phase on April 18. However, two days before the polling, President Ram Nath Kovind cancelled the election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, on the Election Commission's recommendation following seizure of a huge haul of cash there earlier this month. 

Karnataka voted in the second and third phases (April 18 and 23) and Kerala in the third phase.

Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh were also held in the first phase.

The Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which have one constituency each, also voted in the first phase.

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that voting has concluded in 22 states and Union Territories with the conclusion of third phase which was the largest - across 117 constituencies in 15 states and Union Territories - of the seven-phased poll. 



Read More News:



Apple robot can disassemble 200 iPhones per hour



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.