Trump Briefly steps into N.Korea, Meets Kim
Monday, 01 July 2019, 09:56 Hrs
22
cmt right
19
Comment Right
31
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Seoul - US President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first sitting American leader to step foot into North Korea after he briefly entered the country before holding a bilateral meeting with Pyongyang's Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), that divides the two Koreas.

Trump, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, first walked toward the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which divides the truce village of Panmunjom, also called the Joint Security Area. Then Kim showed up and approached Trump, reports Yonhap News Agency.

They shook hands and crossed the line together into the northern side. They posed for photos before walking across it into South Korea.

Trump told the media that it was a "great honour to cross that line (DMZ)".

This was the first time for leaders of the two nations to hold a meeting at Panmunjom since the Korean War ended with the Armistice Agreement in 1953.

Kim, meanwhile, deemed the meeting "as a "historic moment", adding that the crossing reflected his decision to open a new future in Pyongyang-Washington relations.

They were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The three leaders walked into the Freedom House, a building on the southern side.

Kim and Trump were seated together for joint press availability and apparently held closed-door bilateral talks.

Following the bilateral talks, Trump told the media that he agreed with Kim to restart talks after nuclear negotiations stalled earlier this year after the two leaders met for a second time in Hanoi, Vietnam. Kim and Trump first came face-to-face during their historic summit last June in Singapore.

"We just had a very, very good meeting with Chairman Kim," Trump said after parting with the North Korean leader at the DMZ.

Trump added that the teams would begin working and meeting over the next two to three weeks. The American side will be represented by US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun.

Trump has also invited Kim to Washington, but it was not immediately clear if the latter has accepted the invitation.

If Kim accepts the invitation, it would be the first time a North Korean leader will visit the US.

The Trump-Kim meeting was confirmed earlier in the day by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Presidential Palace here during a joint press conference with his American counterpart, Yonhap reported.

Trump arrived at the Presidential Palace after attending a "business leaders' event" on Sunday morning with the heads of some South Korean conglomerates.

During his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by chopper. But it was cancelled due to bad weather.

The US President will return to Washington from Seoul later in the day.



Read More: AI Tech Developed to help Crops Cope with Climate Change
10 Killed in US Plane Crash


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.