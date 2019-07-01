AI Tech Developed to help Crops Cope with Climate Change
Monday, 01 July 2019, 09:50 Hrs
20
cmt right
18
Comment Right
27
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Jerusalem - Israeli and US researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method that can help crops cope with climate changes, the Ben Gurion University (BGU) reported on Sunday.

In the study published in the journal of Communications Biology, researchers at BGU and the University of California developed a method to identify metabolic pathways which are chemical reactions in the cell, allowing it to grow and multiply, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The world is facing the loss of crop yields because of climate changes, insects, and more. The identification of metabolic pathways that helps the plant deal with such problems will allow farmers to grow significantly stronger crops," the study said.

The researchers used machine learning techniques, in which systems learn to identify patterns and make decisions in conjunction with correlation-based network analysis.

This analysis illustrates the connection between the molecular components and the knowledge gained in basic chemistry.

Thus, the researchers collected data on known metabolic pathways from public databases and built correlation-based networks of tomato metabolites.



Read More: 10 Killed in US Plane Crash
Facebook Launches Civil Rights Task Force Ahead of 2020 US Polls


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.