Sikh Research Institute Appoints Inderjit Singh as its new Executive Director



The Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI) appoints Inderjit Singh as its new Executive Director. Inni Kaur, Former CEO of SikhRI, has decided to shift her role to focus entirely on shaping the voice of SikhRI and leading all content production as SikhRI’s Creative Director. As a result, the Board of Directors has decided to dissolve the CEO position and appoint Inderjit Singh as the new Executive Director to oversee and lead SikhRI’s strategy and growth.



“My SikhRI journey began nine years ago when I joined the Board; later serving as Chair and most recently as CEO. The experience and knowledge I have gained during this time have been invaluable, and I hope I contributed just as much back to the community. Today I’ve decided to focus my energies spreading the flavor of Sikhi. As Creative Director, I will continue to enhance the quality and consistency of SikhRI programs, curricula, and all other educational materials that our supporters have come to expect from us,” says Inni Kaur.



Jaswinder Singh, Chair of SikhRI Board says, “I can’t thank Inni Kaur enough for her contribution to SikhRI as the CEO and to her continuing commitment now as Creative Director, to making high-quality Sikh education available to everyone. I’m excited that SikhRI will continue to flourish under the brilliant guidance of Inderjit Singh.”



Inderjit has served as a technology & marketing executive for decades, and helped companies become more focused, agile and poised for growth. As the new Executive Director, he will apply his skills, experience and vision to lead SihkRi.



Commenting on the appointment, Inderjit states, “Having been a beneficiary of SikhRI’s content, it is an honor to be trusted to navigate such an important educational institution. SikhRI has come a long way since its founding over a decade and a half ago, and I believe we are just beginning to see the impact SikhRI can attain through its content and experiences.”



