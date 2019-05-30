Shortcuts to Save the Latest K-pop Songs Without Cost



K-pop (short for Korean pop) culture has been spreading with a dramatic speed around the world during recent years. Nowadays, K-pop is regarded as an essential drive to the culture globalization. From songs to dramas, K-pop gets more fans from different countries in all over the world. As Melon (a local music streaming app released in Korean) restricts foreigners to register for using, YouTube can be a great alternative to get the latest trending K-pop songs. In this post, you would get three ways to save the latest K-pop songs at no cost.



YouTube Music Premium enables to download K-pop songs with cost



As one of the largest video-sharing platform, YouTube provides the latest updated K-pop music videos for fans around the world. By subscribing to YouTube Music Premium plan, people can download K-pop songs for offline playback freely with YouTube Music app. The biggest difference between YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium refers to that YouTube Music Premium provides ads-free and background playback, just like Spotify, the most popular music streaming service.



YouTube Music Premium offers a 3-month free trial, and costs $9.99 per month when your free trial is expired. Likewise, Spotify costs the same as YouTube Music Premium at $9.99 per month.



Download K-pop Songs Free of Charge with VidPaw



If you are seeking for an affordable way to download K-pop songs for offline playback, a recommended YouTube video downloader - VidPaw - is going to be introduced to you.



Instead of downloading a software, VidPaw YouTube Video Downloader is more outstanding not only for its convenience, but also due to its stable performance. VidPaw offers three effortless way to download YouTube videos with ease.



Shortcut 1. Download YouTube Video with URL



STEP 1. Copy the URL of the YouTube K-pop song's music video.

STEP 2. Paste the URL to VidPaw and it would start analyzing the link automatically.

STEP 3. Select an output format for the song. Finally, click on "Download" to download the song.







Shortcut 2. Alter the URL to Download YouTube K-pop Songs



STEP 1. Open the video page of the YouTube K-pop song you want to download.

STEP 2. Add "paw" after "youtube" on the top address bar. Then press Enter on your keyboard.

STEP 3. Then VidPaw would analyze the video page automatically. After it is done, select an output selection for the song and click on "Download" to save it locally.







Shortcut 3. Add VidPaw Extension



STEP 1. Add Tampermonkey extension firstly to enable a stable environment for VidPaw Extension.

STEP 2. Install VidPaw Extension to your browser as well.

STEP 3. After the extension well-installed, direct to YouTube and open the K-pop song you want to download. Click on the added VidPaw icon under the video and select output format for it.







As Korean idols are stepping towards the world, it's easier for us to get the latest works and information about them. Downloading YouTube K-pop songs in high quality with VidPaw for offline playback brings you a better music streaming experience. Why not have a try?



