Sri Lanka President in Delhi for Modi's Swearing-In



Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the Swearing-In ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term in office.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "Our southern neighbour arrives! President of #SriLanka @MaithripalaS lands in India to attend PM @narendramodi and Council of Ministers' swearing-in ceremony #BIMSTEC."



The government has invited leaders of Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states for the swearing-in ceremony.



The Bimstec members are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.



Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have also confirmed their presence at the ceremony.



Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the swearing-in of Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day, making it the biggest-ever event held in the historic premises.



Besides, the Domestic leaders are expected to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet such as Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena , Mumbai South MP, Narendra Singh Tomar, Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP, Amit Shah, Gandhinagar MP, Kishan Reddy, Mp From Telangana, Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad,Karnataka, Smriti Irani, Amethi MP, Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP, Sushma Swaraj, Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly Mp ( UP), Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur Mp , Bihar and many more.



Source: IANS