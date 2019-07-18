Ramesh Abhishek usurped crores in black, says whistle-blower
By siliconindia   |   Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:05 Hrs
The real story of Ramesh Abhishek, the secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPPIIT) is becoming more controversial by the day with some disturbing revelations against him.



A whistle-blower has registered a complaint against Ramesh Abhishek with the office of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), copying the Office of the Lokpal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) among others, that he is singularly disqualified from holding any post in the Government because of his tainted activities.



The plaint cites that Ramesh Abhishek allegedly owns residences in Munirka Enclave in Delhi and adjoining industrial hub of Gurgaon. Not just that Atul Varma, an officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), who was working with Ramesh Abhishek in Mumbai at the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), the then regulator of commodities markets, had filed a complaint with CBI regarding Abhishek using commodities brokers and accepting bribes from them in the form of fake consultancy charges paid to the law firm of his daughter, Vanessa Abhishek Agrawal. The complaint has sought investigation into a series of allegations including his wife, Swapna Abhishek, receiving gifts of diamonds worth crores of rupees from some brokers.



The complainant has drawn attention to Abhishek’s shady acts during his early days as a bureaucrat in Bihar, doing favors for then CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and how he has allegedly acquired illegal wealth by doing that.It also alleged that when Ramesh Abhishek was an IAS officer in Bihar, he helped Lalu in every possible way and Lalu returned the favour when he became the chief minister by offering the post of Finance Minister to Mr S P Tekriwal, the brother of Abhishek’s father-in-law.



