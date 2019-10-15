Pristyn Care Growing HealthCare Startup Providing Most Advanced Treatment for Piles

According to the studies, 10% of the general population suffers from piles and only one-third people seek doctor for piles treatment; piles being a matter of embarrassment.

The future of healtpatients. Pristyn Care - A healthcare startup,hcare lies in precision, so there is a need to implement new treatments and drive change to improve patient care. In this endeavour to stay ahead in the healthcare space and for the utmost benefits of the patients. Pristyn Care - A healthcare startup, empathises and provides the most advanced laser treatment for piles in India.

Through advanced laser treatment, Pristyn Care aims to holistically support patients to transform their health status and improve their quality of living through access to top notch medical advice and personalized care.

The laser surgery for piles depends on the severity of symptoms and the grade of disease. The number of surgeries for piles has seen a gradual fall over the years due to the effectiveness of laser treatment in India. The more debilitating, painful and scarier option of open surgery has given way to a less painful, minimally invasive laser surgery. It ensures a quick recovery with an early return to normal life; sometimes even within a few days.

Also, piles laser treatment is done by skilled surgeons at Pristyn Care with great precision and expertise. The process has various advantages such as less operation time, less pain, quick recovery, no stricture and minimal recurrence after operation.

Dr. Haridarshan, laser piles specialist at Pristyn Care, addresses the health concerns of piles. He answers the frequently asked questions about piles. He explains what are piles and how do you treat them with the minimally invasive laser procedure.

Pristyn Care has a gamut of treatment options available at their disposal to best suit every individual according to their condition. This holds true not just for piles but other diseases such as Fistula, Fissure, Kidney stones, Gallstones, ENT problems and various gynecological conditions.