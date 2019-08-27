Modi, Senegal President Discuss Anti-terror Cooperation

Biarritz (France): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with President Macky Sall of Senegal on the margins of the G7 summit here, during which cooperation in counter-terrorism between India and the west African country was discussed.



"Strengthening ties with an important African partner. PM @narendramodi met with President Macky Sall of #Senegal on margins of the #G7Biarritz Summit. Discussed bilateral ties, including development partnership and cooperation in counter terrorism and international fora," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



Modi is in Biarritz to participate in the G7 summit, the last stop in his three nation tour.



Senegal is also a member of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc, with which India is strengthening its ties. Western Africa is among the fastest growing regions in the African continent, accounting for 25 per cent of total GDP of Africa.



In July, President Ram Nath Kovind visited the three western African countries of Benin, Gambia and Guinea -- the first-ever by an Indian head of state.

