Indian-American Physician to Perform for Child Abuse Survivors

Sacred and Edward hospital care center are coming together to built a platform of fund raising for sexual abused children.

FREMONT, CA: An Indian-American physician Dr. Sangita Rangala, medical director of the Edward Hospital Care Center, who is also an accomplished classical dancer, is going to use an artistic talent for fundraising.

“Fundraising is the gentle art of teaching the joy of giving,” says Hank Rosso. In partnership with Edward Foundation, Dr. Sangita Rangala will host an Indian dance event - “Sacred” (a celebration to honor survivors of child abuses) Fundraiser for Care Center on Sept. 8, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., in North Central College campus.

Founded in 1990, the Care Center serves multiple county areas, the FBI, military bases and Department of Homeland Security for the last 29 years. Dr. Sangita has been on 24-hour call for the past eighteen years.

In addition to being an Emergency Medicine specialist, Dr. Rangala is a dancer and choreographer in the Kuchipudi and Odissi styles of Indian classical dance. Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam and Kelucharan Mohapatra are her gurus.

Sacred is creating a platform to feature an original work of Indian classical dance and music. There is an excellent mission behind arranging this program. It is organized to bring together the Indian-American community, art lovers, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, social service agencies, and all in Chicago land who care about children's welfare and protection.

Many renowned people will participate in the event. Aravind Sundar will make all the arrangements and will provide vocal support. On the bansuri, an Indian wooden flute will be the upcoming talent of Chethan Anant. The able and energetic Athrey Nadhan will provide rhythm on the mrdangam, an ancient drum of India. Keeping rhythm through voice and cymbals will be the multitalented Vinod Menon. Saraswarhi Ranganathan will play veena. Senior dancers, Dr. Radha Kotamraju, an ER doctor from Florida, and Dr. Vineela Chakalapalli, a scientist, will also join the event.

“The best of us forget our innate value sometimes,” Dr. Sangeeta Rangala is quoted saying in the press release, adding, “Children who have been mistreated and misused – they tend to forget even more. They start to believe there is no value, that there's nothing inside. If we can shine a light for them, wake them up and help them see what we see – that they are true heroes, shining lights that inspire the rest of us, bright souls, worthy of respect, deserving of dignity, undeniably perfect. If we can help them to consider that idea, then there's no stopping them.”

It is challenging for the children to forget their sufferings, who have been through horrible circumstances. Still, they find the ability to thrive, to heal, to flourish, even to forgive and care for the person who hurt them. There is so much to learn from these innocent children. Sacred has built a platform to celebrate these fantastic and big-hearted people.

Many organizations have joined hands with Sacred for sponsorship. MedGyn Products, Baird, Chinmaya Mission Chicago, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC are some of them.

The childhood sexual abuse cases are surging in the country; still, there are a limited number of area resources to provide this kind of special consideration. Without Edward Hospital's Care Center, children would be referred to faraway places to await care. So many Indian Americans are concerned about these issues and taking steps to resolve such a situation.

The patient volume at the Care Center is mushrooming day by day because most hospitals don't provide sexual abuse examinations for children. Now it has become necessary for nurses of Care Center to take Sexual Abuse Nurse Examiners (SANE) training. The fund raised by Sacred will reduce the educational costs for nurses to achieve SANE certification. It will also fund patient care expenses for at the Care Center.

