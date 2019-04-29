Less than 3% voting in J&K's Anantnag
Monday, 29 April 2019, 06:10 Hrs
34
cmt right
34
Comment Right
55
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Less than 3% voting in J&K's Anantnag


Less than 3 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. on Monday in the second phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, an election official said.



Voting began at 7 a.m. in Kulgam district's four assembly segments -- Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibugh.



At the Laram polling station in Homshalibugh, voting was delayed for 40 minutes due to a faulty Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) which poll authorities said was being replaced.



A total of 433 polling stations have been set up at 244 locations.



There are 3,45,486 voters in the district. Twenty-one polling stations have been set up for over 3,000 migrants voters in Udhampur, Jammu and Delhi.



As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet services have been suspended in the south Kashmir areas.



Train services between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled for the day.



There are 18 candidates in the fray in this constituency, but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference (PC), Choudhary Zafar Ali. In addition, there is a lone woman candidate, Ridwana Sanam who is contesting as an Independent.



For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a lawyer from Uttar Pradesh is also in the fray.



Voting will end at 4 p.m.



Read More News:



Voting begins in 72 seats in fourth phase of LS polls



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.